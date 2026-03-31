BJP dividing people on basis of religion, disrespecting Bengal, deleting names of women, minority voters: Mamata at Chandrakona poll rally.
PTI | Chandrakona | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP dividing people on basis of religion, disrespecting Bengal, deleting names of women, minority voters: Mamata at Chandrakona poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mamata
- BJP
- Chandrakona
- politics
- minority voters
- religion
- Bengal
- elections
- disrespect
- women voters
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