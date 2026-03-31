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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate electoral rolls with illegal voters from other states to sway the polls. Speaking at a rally, she claimed collusion with the Election Commission and vowed to combat these actions to protect democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:54 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has levied serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of trying to manipulate the state's electoral rolls. Speaking at a rally in Paschim Medinipur's Chandrakona, she claimed the BJP aims to include illegal voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to tilt electoral outcomes in their favor.

Highlighting what she terms egregious political interference, Banerjee revealed that around 30,000 forms were reportedly submitted in a single day to register new voters, according to information received by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. This prompted an emergency visit to the Election Commission office.

Banerjee further accused the BJP of collaborating with the Election Commission to erase names of women and minority voters under the guise of a Special Summary Revision exercise. She asserted her resolve to resist any imposition of restrictions on cultural practices, such as a ban on non-vegetarian food, and vowed to block any backdoor implementation of the NRC in Bengal.

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