DMK number one in 'corruption', not concerned about people, alleges AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Sivakasi.
PTI | Sivakasi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK number one in 'corruption', not concerned about people, alleges AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Sivakasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- DMK
- corruption
- Palaniswami
- Sivakasi
- politics
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- governance
- allegations
ALSO READ
DMK's Quest for Victory in Tamil Nadu: A Battle for Self-Respect
No safety for women, police in TN, should DMK govt continue, asks AIADMK chief K Palaniswami in Sivakasi.
BJP vs Congress: Clash Over Sabarimala and Community Politics
AIADMK will support fireworks, match industries when it forms govt, says party chief Palaniswami in TN's Sivakasi.
DMK govt stalled Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, will implement when AIADMK forms govt: Palaniswami in Sivakasi.