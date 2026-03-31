Stalin's Assembly Polls Campaign: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Development

Chief Minister MK Stalin kick-started his campaign for the April 23 Assembly elections on Tuesday, targeting AIADMK chief Palaniswami for his perceived lack of vision and understanding. Stalin accused the NDA, led by the BJP, of trying to derail the progress achieved under the Dravidian model.

Introducing candidates from both his DMK party and allied parties, Stalin sought voter support while alleging that the BJP has effectively subdued the AIADMK in a 'slave alliance' because the latter lacks the strength to counter DMK within Tamil Nadu.

The CM portrayed the upcoming polls as a direct confrontation between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, symbolizing a battle between state ambitions and central government pressures. Stalin later engaged directly with the public in Tiruvarur, rallying for votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)