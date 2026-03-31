Left Menu

Stalin's Assembly Polls Campaign: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Development

Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Palaniswami for lacking vision as he launched his campaign for the April 23 Assembly polls. He accused the NDA of trying to impede Tamil Nadu's development. Stalin introduced DMK candidates, alleging that the BJP-led NDA has bought the AIADMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvarur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:53 IST
Stalin's Assembly Polls Campaign: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Development
MK Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister MK Stalin kick-started his campaign for the April 23 Assembly elections on Tuesday, targeting AIADMK chief Palaniswami for his perceived lack of vision and understanding. Stalin accused the NDA, led by the BJP, of trying to derail the progress achieved under the Dravidian model.

Introducing candidates from both his DMK party and allied parties, Stalin sought voter support while alleging that the BJP has effectively subdued the AIADMK in a 'slave alliance' because the latter lacks the strength to counter DMK within Tamil Nadu.

The CM portrayed the upcoming polls as a direct confrontation between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, symbolizing a battle between state ambitions and central government pressures. Stalin later engaged directly with the public in Tiruvarur, rallying for votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Young Lovers Discovered in Hanumangarh Farm Reservoir

Tragic End: Young Lovers Discovered in Hanumangarh Farm Reservoir

 India
2
Canada Condemns Israel's Occupation of Southern Lebanon

Canada Condemns Israel's Occupation of Southern Lebanon

 Canada
3
FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament session, says K C Venugopal.

FCRA Bill: Cong directs its MPs to urgently reach Delhi to attend Parliament...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Assures Petroleum Stability Amid Geopolitical Strains

Jammu and Kashmir Assures Petroleum Stability Amid Geopolitical Strains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026