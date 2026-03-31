Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an IPL match in Mullanpur.
PTI | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:25 IST
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an IPL match in Mullanpur.
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