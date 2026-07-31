Trump vs. GOP: Todd Blanche's Nomination Drama Unfolds

President Trump has threatened to withdraw Todd Blanche's nomination for U.S. attorney general amid a Senate GOP standoff over an 'anti-weaponization' fund. Senators Cornyn and Tillis oppose the fund, viewing it as a slush fund. This highlights growing rifts between Trump and Republican senators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:14 IST
Trump vs. GOP: Todd Blanche's Nomination Drama Unfolds
Todd Blanche
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious political maneuver, President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw Todd Blanche's nomination as U.S. attorney general, escalating tensions with Senate Republicans. The conflict centers around an 'anti-weaponization' fund, which critics claim serves as a biased financial reservoir for Trump allies.

GOP Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis have stalled Blanche's confirmation, demanding assurance that the $1.8 billion fund will not materialize. As frustration grows within the Republican ranks, indications of a fracture in Trump's congressional influence emerge, particularly with the party's slim majority under threat.

Despite the nomination standoff, Blanche continues to fulfill the role of acting attorney general. His appointment, Trump's personal endorsement, and ongoing rifts raise critical questions about Trump's future influence in shaping the GOP's agenda.

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