Wall Street Rockets as Microsoft Bolsters Tech Stocks

Wall Street saw a significant uptick led by tech, with Microsoft leading the charge after announcing a strong forecast. Chip stocks surged and other major tech firms like Meta Platforms faced financial hurdles, while Apple maintained its position as the most valuable company. Economic growth and borrowing costs remain key concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:31 IST
Wall Street Rockets as Microsoft Bolsters Tech Stocks
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On Thursday, Wall Street closed with notable gains, driven primarily by a surge in chip stocks and a strong performance from Microsoft. The tech giant's forecast alleviated concerns over excessive AI spending, prompting a rise in investor confidence.

Microsoft's stock saw a substantial increase, providing quarterly sales and cloud growth projections that surpassed expectations. The tech company's prudent management of capital expenditures reassured investors, despite recent apprehensions about heavy investments in AI by major tech firms.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms experienced difficulty, reporting a sharp drop in free cash flow due to its extensive AI investments. Despite varied responses, Microsoft's success suggests it may transition from a 'battleground' to a 'trusted AI winner' stock. The stock market rally also saw significant movements in indexes, although broader economic growth remains in focus as concerns over U.S. economic slowing and interest rate uncertainties persist.

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