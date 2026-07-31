Wall Street Rockets as Microsoft Bolsters Tech Stocks

On Thursday, Wall Street closed with notable gains, driven primarily by a surge in chip stocks and a strong performance from Microsoft. The tech giant's forecast alleviated concerns over excessive AI spending, prompting a rise in investor confidence.

Microsoft's stock saw a substantial increase, providing quarterly sales and cloud growth projections that surpassed expectations. The tech company's prudent management of capital expenditures reassured investors, despite recent apprehensions about heavy investments in AI by major tech firms.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms experienced difficulty, reporting a sharp drop in free cash flow due to its extensive AI investments. Despite varied responses, Microsoft's success suggests it may transition from a 'battleground' to a 'trusted AI winner' stock. The stock market rally also saw significant movements in indexes, although broader economic growth remains in focus as concerns over U.S. economic slowing and interest rate uncertainties persist.