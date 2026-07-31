Senate Confirms TSA Leadership Amid Privatization Push

The U.S. Senate confirmed David Cummins, a senior vice president at Serco, on Thursday as the new head of the Transportation Security Administration. This move aligns with the Trump administration's initiative to transition airport security operations at smaller airports to private firms.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced a proposal to reduce the TSA's workforce by over 9,400 positions and slash its budget by over $1.5 billion, representing a significant 20% reduction. The proposal reflects an administration effort to streamline costs and increase efficiency within airport security.

This shift towards privatization would require smaller airports to employ private security firms, cutting an additional 4,500 jobs from the TSA payroll and reshaping how security operations are managed at these facilities.