Israel's military says it killed leader of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's undercover unit in its expeditionary Quds Force, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:18 IST
Israel's military says it killed leader of Iranian Revolutionary Guard's undercover unit in its expeditionary Quds Force, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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