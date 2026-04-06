West Bengal SIR: Supplementary list of remaining voters will be published tonight, Election Commission tells Supreme Court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal SIR: Supplementary list of remaining voters will be published tonight, Election Commission tells Supreme Court.
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