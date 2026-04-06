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Trump promises strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 pm Eastern time Tuesday, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:56 IST
Trump promises strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 pm Eastern time Tuesday, reports AP.

Trump promises strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 pm Eastern time Tuesday, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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