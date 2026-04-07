Congress gave shelters to infiltrators in Assam's Barak Valley: Amit Shah at poll rally in Patharkandi.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress gave shelters to infiltrators in Assam's Barak Valley: Amit Shah at poll rally in Patharkandi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Names of people belonging to specific communities deleted from post-SIR voter rolls in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee at Chakdaha poll rally.
Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Patharkandi.
BJP committed to protecting 'Jaati', 'Maati and 'Bheti' in Assam: Amit Shah at poll rally in Patharkandi.
Cong opposes CAA as it knows the law will ensure that there will be no infiltrators: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Patharkandi.
Congress neglected Assam's Barak Valley, did nothing for its development: Amit Shah at Patharkandi poll rally.