BJP committed to protecting 'Jaati', 'Maati and 'Bheti' in Assam: Amit Shah at poll rally in Patharkandi.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP committed to protecting 'Jaati', 'Maati and 'Bheti' in Assam: Amit Shah at poll rally in Patharkandi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Assam
- Jaati
- Maati
- Bheti
- Amit Shah
- Patharkandi
- poll rally
- cultural heritage
- political campaign
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