TMC will stand by those whose names were deleted from post-SIR voter rolls; legal fight to continue in tribunals: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Nadia | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:09 IST
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TMC will stand by those whose names were deleted from post-SIR voter rolls; legal fight to continue in tribunals: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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