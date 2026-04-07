Controversial Voter Roll Deletion Sparks Tensions in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges the deletion of names from voter rolls, targeting the Matua and minority communities. After her Supreme Court intervention, 32 lakh names were restored from the 60 lakh under adjudication. Elections are scheduled for late April with results expected in early May.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:38 IST
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In a stark allegation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has brought to light the deletion of certain community names from the updated voter rolls post-SIR.
Addressing an audience in Chakdaha, Banerjee emphasized the TMC's support for those affected, attributing deletions to biased targeting of Matuas and minorities.
With the state assembly elections looming, over 91 lakh voters were initially removed, but a Supreme Court intervention yielded the restoration of 32 lakh names, easing election tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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