Controversial Voter Roll Deletion Sparks Tensions in West Bengal

In a stark allegation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has brought to light the deletion of certain community names from the updated voter rolls post-SIR.

Addressing an audience in Chakdaha, Banerjee emphasized the TMC's support for those affected, attributing deletions to biased targeting of Matuas and minorities.

With the state assembly elections looming, over 91 lakh voters were initially removed, but a Supreme Court intervention yielded the restoration of 32 lakh names, easing election tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)