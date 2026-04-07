Iran's president says 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in war, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:46 IST
Iran's president says 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in war, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- war
- volunteers
- patriotism
- mobilization
- sacrifice
- tensions
- readiness
- president
- AP
ALSO READ
Internal Tensions: NCB Clarifies Stance Amidst Allegations Against Former Director
China's Stocks Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and High Oil Prices
EY Report: West Asia Tensions and AI Impact India's Financial Sector
Controversial Voter Roll Deletion Sparks Tensions in West Bengal
Geopolitical Tensions Loom Over India's Financial Sector