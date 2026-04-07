Curfew imposed in four valley districts of Manipur in wake of violence after bomb attack that killed two children in Bishnupur: Official.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Curfew imposed in four valley districts of Manipur in wake of violence after bomb attack that killed two children in Bishnupur: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Manipur
- curfew
- violence
- bomb attack
- Bishnupur
- children deaths
- order
- officials
- safety
- community
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