Hungary's First Geostationary Satellite and Cutting-edge Defense Collaborations

Northrop Grumman is poised to make history in Hungary by delivering the nation's first geostationary communications satellite in 2030. This landmark event is part of an extended partnership with 4iG SDT, focusing on state-of-the-art defense technologies.

The expanded framework agreement between 4iG SDT and Northrop Grumman will delve into counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and advanced weapon technology, including precision guidance systems. The cooperation aims to enhance Hungary's defense capabilities with cutting-edge solutions.

In a recent development, 4iG SDT has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with U.S.-based L3Harris Global Communications Inc. This agreement paves the way for new opportunities in defense digitalization and the local industrial integration of HIMARS systems, promising a significant boost to Hungary's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)