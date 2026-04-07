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Hungary's First Geostationary Satellite and Cutting-edge Defense Collaborations

Northrop Grumman is set to deliver Hungary's first geostationary communications satellite by 2030. In collaboration with 4iG SDT, the partnership is extending its reach to counter-unmanned aerial systems and advanced weapon technology. A new agreement with L3Harris Global Communications opens doors to defense digitalization and HIMARS integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:09 IST
Hungary's First Geostationary Satellite and Cutting-edge Defense Collaborations
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Northrop Grumman is poised to make history in Hungary by delivering the nation's first geostationary communications satellite in 2030. This landmark event is part of an extended partnership with 4iG SDT, focusing on state-of-the-art defense technologies.

The expanded framework agreement between 4iG SDT and Northrop Grumman will delve into counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and advanced weapon technology, including precision guidance systems. The cooperation aims to enhance Hungary's defense capabilities with cutting-edge solutions.

In a recent development, 4iG SDT has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with U.S.-based L3Harris Global Communications Inc. This agreement paves the way for new opportunities in defense digitalization and the local industrial integration of HIMARS systems, promising a significant boost to Hungary's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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