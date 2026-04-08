Abu Dhabi officials say its Habshan gas-processing facility is ablaze after earlier reporting incoming Iranian fire, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:23 IST
Abu Dhabi officials say its Habshan gas-processing facility is ablaze after earlier reporting incoming Iranian fire, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Abu Dhabi
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- Iran
- blaze
- energy
- Middle East
- stability
- tensions
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