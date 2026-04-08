Netanyahu says Israel backs US ceasefire with Iran but that deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:35 IST
Netanyahu says Israel backs US ceasefire with Iran but that deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, reports AP.
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Bahrain sounds its missile alert alarm hours after US and Iran said they agreed on a 2-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.