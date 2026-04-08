Left Menu

Banking system is very resilient, safe, and strong, says RBI Governor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:22 IST
Banking system is very resilient, safe, and strong, says RBI Governor.

Banking system is very resilient, safe, and strong, says RBI Governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more development, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Chennai rally.

TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more developm...

 India
2
China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

 Nicaragua
3
Countdown for TN polls begun, take up door campaign, explain DMK programmes, schemes to people, Dy CM Udhayanidhi urges party workers.

Countdown for TN polls begun, take up door campaign, explain DMK programmes,...

 India
4
Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026