Banking system is very resilient, safe, and strong, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:22 IST
Banking system is very resilient, safe, and strong, says RBI Governor.
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