Measures recently taken to check volatility of rupee will not remain forever, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:15 IST
Measures recently taken to check volatility of rupee will not remain forever, says RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RBI
- Rupee
- Volatility
- Currency
- Governor
- Measures
- Stabilize
- Monetary
- Policy
- Fluctuations
ALSO READ
We are not seeing any systemic risks with regard to banks' profitability and health amid West Asia conflict: RBI Governor.
We are not anticipating a dent to remittances, says RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta.
To soon come up with a new framework for categorisation of NBFCs into upper and middle, says RBI Governor.
Against 125 basis point rate cut, a 90 basis point transmission has taken place on lending side, says RBI Governor.
Work done on current and capital account makes me confident of Balance of Payments (BoP) position improving going forward: RBI Governor.