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Polling begins for all 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Official.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:02 IST
Polling begins for all 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Official.
  • Country:
  • India

Polling begins for all 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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