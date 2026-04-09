Assam Votes: Gaurav Gogoi Urges Public to Strengthen Democracy
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi called on voters to exercise their rights in the critical state assembly elections. The elections, featuring 722 candidates, see the BJP aiming for a third term and Congress attempting a comeback. Gogoi emphasized the importance of voting for a brighter Assam.
- Country:
- India
In a significant appeal to the voters of Assam, Congress president Gaurav Gogoi urged citizens to exercise their Constitutional rights in the crucial state assembly elections held on Thursday.
The polling, which commenced at 7 am, involves 126 assembly constituencies, with 722 candidates vying for victory. The ruling BJP seeks a third consecutive term, while the Congress is aiming to reclaim power after its 2016 ousting.
On social media, Gogoi underscored the importance of voting with conscience for a brighter future in Assam. He extended well wishes to first-time voters and expressed confidence in the state's democratic spirit. 'Jai Aai Assam,' he concluded.
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