Tripura's Dharmanagar Byelection: A Test of Democracy

In a crucial byelection held in Tripura's Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, over 15% of the electorate cast their votes within the first two hours of polling. This election was prompted by the passing of former Assembly Speaker and local MLA, Biswa Bandhu Sen.

The electoral decision lies in the hands of a little over 46,000 voters who will decide the fate of six candidates, including BJP's Jahar Chakraborty. So far, reports indicate a peaceful voting process, though some parties face logistical challenges.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasized the importance of increased voter participation. Political dynamics intensify as Congress and CPI(M) address organizational hurdles, while officials remain hopeful for a vibrant democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)