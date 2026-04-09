Voting begins for Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll in Tripura: Official.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting begins for Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll in Tripura: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Tripura
- bypoll
- Dharmanagar
- election
- Poll
- politics
- voting
- assembly
- voters
- election commission
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