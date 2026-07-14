JPMorgan Chase Soars with Record Profits Amid IPO Revival and AI Advancements

JPMorgan Chase achieved a record second-quarter profit, boosted by an upsurge in big-ticket IPOs and extensive dealmaking, propelling investment banking fees to unprecedented levels since 2021.

Revenue surged across the bank's divisions, greatly aided by Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO, marking the largest listing ever. CEO Jamie Dimon attributed this success to AI-driven investments and regulatory efficiencies.

The bank's shares rose nearly 3% as it revised its 2026 expense forecast. Despite a higher cost outlook, the lender is approaching Wall Street's trillion-dollar club with current market value over $920 billion.