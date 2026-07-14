Supreme Court Security Concerns Escalate Amid Landmark Rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court has projected a significant surge in security threats, prompting Justice Elena Kagan to inform Congress of the expected 38% increase this year. The court has requested a nearly 10% budget increase to strengthen security, as threats reportedly come alarmingly close to various justices.

This development was disclosed during an appearance by Kagan and fellow Justice Amy Coney Barrett before the House appropriations subcommittee. This marks a notable event, as it's the first appearance before Congress by sitting justices since 2019, highlighting the rising concern over judicial safety.

Amid scrutiny over ethics and declining public trust, the court's conservative majority continues to reshape U.S. law with significant rulings. The ongoing attention to judicial security underscores the fragility of the justice system amidst national debates over judicial conduct and decision-making.