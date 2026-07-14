Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

On Tuesday, Germany's policy-sensitive two-year government bond yield soared to its highest point since July 2024, spurred by the conflict in Iran. This geopolitical tension is heightening fears of increased energy prices, potentially fueling inflation and higher interest rates, thus affecting financial markets.

Amid these developments, eurozone borrowing costs slightly eased following the U.S. consumer inflation data in June, which came in slower than anticipated. This data shift has bolstered expectations of a more moderate Federal Reserve stance. Tensions escalated as Iran fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, prompting U.S. retaliatory strikes in a crucial oil shipping lane, driving oil prices to a four-week high.

Throughout these events, financial markets remain focused on central bank reactions. Analysts predict that the European Central Bank may raise rates at least once this year despite stable oil prices, while the U.S. may adjust interest rates if inflation trends persist above target levels.