TMC destroyed West Bengal during its 15-year tenure: PM at poll rally in Siliguri.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC destroyed West Bengal during its 15-year tenure: PM at poll rally in Siliguri.
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