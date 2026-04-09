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Leadership Change in BJD's Parliamentary Party as Sasmit Patra Resigns

Sasmit Patra resigned as the leader of BJD's parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha. His resignation, accepted by party president Naveen Patnaik, followed unspecified reasons and internal calls for leadership change. Patra's action comes after his protest against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comments on Biju Patnaik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:02 IST
Leadership Change in BJD's Parliamentary Party as Sasmit Patra Resigns
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Sasmit Patra's resignation as leader of the BJD's parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha has been accepted by party president Naveen Patnaik. While the reasons for Patra's resignation remain undisclosed, sources suggest internal party members called for a change in leadership.

This development follows the recent oath-taking of Santrupt Misra as a new BJD Rajya Sabha member, suggesting possible shifts within the party's parliamentary representation.

Earlier, Patra protested remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on legendary figure Biju Patnaik, leading to his resignation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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