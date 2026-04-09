Piyush Goyal Blasts Tamil Nadu Government: Accusations of Corruption and Misgovernance

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal launched a scathing critique of the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, accusing it of reversing progress due to rampant corruption and poor governance. He highlighted drug abuse as a major challenge affecting youth, placing blame on the government for declining administrative standards compared to the era of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Goyal alleged that the government predominantly depends on YouTubers and social media for its operations and accused it of muzzling media by intimidating television channels to suppress the truth. He identified inadequate road infrastructure, persistent water scarcity, and negligence of the Kousika River as significant issues. Furthermore, he noted the failure to implement key projects, such as the Rs 1,000 crore Aliyar drinking water scheme and the Ukkadam Lake development, alleging that 75 promises remain unfulfilled.

The Minister criticized the state for not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel, contrasting it with NDA-ruled states. He contended that Tamil Nadu's financial health has declined due to excessive borrowing. Goyal accused the state of embezzling retirement funds for 28,000 SC/ST employees and demanded answers from Chief Minister MK Stalin's family. He condemned the influence of the sand and liquor mafia on governance and denounced remarks by Udhayanidhi Stalin, suggesting that his potential elevation to Chief Minister if the DMK retains power signifies M.K. Stalin's demise in politics. Goyal expressed hope that the NDA alliance will rejuvenate Tamil Nadu and called for accountability from DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji on power sector allegations.

The Union Minister claimed 8,900 murders and two custodial deaths have occurred during the regime and criticized the state for hindering central schemes like the approval of nine lakh free houses, which remains unexecuted in Tamil Nadu. He appealed to Coimbatore voters to support NDA candidates in the approaching elections on April 23, criticizing the DMK for submitting an incomplete report on the Coimbatore Metro project and for opposing development consistently.

He questioned the DMK-Congress stance on the 33% women's reservation and highlighted India's relatively low steel prices. Taking a jab at Udhayanidhi Stalin, Goyal described his temple visits during election season as hypocritical, equating it to people wiping away sacred ash. Goyal concluded by showcasing the Union government's strides in enhancing airport infrastructure nationwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)