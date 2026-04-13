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AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says DMK leader Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Villupuram.

PTI | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:10 IST
AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says DMK leader Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Villupuram.
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AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says DMK leader Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Villupuram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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