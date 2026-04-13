AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says DMK leader Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Villupuram.
PTI | Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:10 IST
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- India
AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says DMK leader Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Villupuram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Udhayanidhi
- AIADMK
- BJP
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- politics
- elections
- Villupuram
- progress
- alliance
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