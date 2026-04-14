With women excelling in many fields, it is fitting that we increase participation of women in legislative bodies: PM Modi in letter to women.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:10 IST
- Country:
- India
With women excelling in many fields, it is fitting that we increase participation of women in legislative bodies: PM Modi in letter to women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM Modi
- gender
- balance
- representation
- politics
- equality
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