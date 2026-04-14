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Economic Corridor of Innovation: PM Modi's Game-Changer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor marks a transformative development for connectivity in India. The corridor promises accelerated travel, industrial growth, and tourism between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This 213-kilometre infrastructure project significantly cuts travel time, fostering 'New India' possibilities and symbolizes a historic development moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:50 IST
Economic Corridor of Innovation: PM Modi's Game-Changer
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a pivotal development in India's infrastructure landscape.

The six-lane, 213-kilometre corridor connects Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, reducing travel time from over six hours to just two and a half hours.

This project is expected to ignite industrial activities, fuel tourism, and symbolize fresh connectivity and growth in the region, embodying the spirit of 'New India'.

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