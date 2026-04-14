Economic Corridor of Innovation: PM Modi's Game-Changer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a pivotal development in India's infrastructure landscape.

The six-lane, 213-kilometre corridor connects Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, reducing travel time from over six hours to just two and a half hours.

This project is expected to ignite industrial activities, fuel tourism, and symbolize fresh connectivity and growth in the region, embodying the spirit of 'New India'.