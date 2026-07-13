BJP Criticizes Gandhi Siblings Over Wayanad Landslide Absence

BJP leader V Muraleedharan launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday for their alleged absence in Wayanad, Kerala, following a landslide that resulted in eight fatalities. Priyanka Gandhi, representing Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, was termed a 'tourist' by Muraleedharan. The criticism comes amidst accusations that the tunnel project linked to the landslide was approved in violation of Union Government conditions.

The landslide occurred on July 7 near a tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat. It buried a significant portion of the worksite under approximately 7 to 10 feet of debris. Muraleedharan also held former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accountable for approving the tunnel, bypassing federal stipulations. He emphasized that the incident should prompt public realization about the Gandhis' priorities.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan echoed these sentiments, accusing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of neglecting her duties as Wayanad's MP in the aftermath of the tragedy. Despite being six days since the disaster, Kesavan noted Priyanka Gandhi had not visited the affected area, offering only a 'token tweet'. Meanwhile, the Kerala government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. Search and rescue teams confirmed the recovery of all victims, declaring a total death toll of eight.