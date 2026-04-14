There is major concern among people in West Bengal due to infiltrators: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers from state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
There is major concern among people in West Bengal due to infiltrators: PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers from state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- West Bengal
- infiltration
- security
- migration
- political
- worry
- residents
- BJP
- discourse
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