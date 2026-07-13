Ex-CEC SY Quraishi Criticizes Special Electoral Revision as 'Democracy Tinkering'

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi criticizes the Special Electoral Revision, claiming it undermines democracy by deleting millions of voters unfairly. He argues that voting is a constitutional right and not a privilege authorized by the Election Commission. Opposition parties express similar concerns regarding the exercise's execution in states like Bengal and Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:40 IST
Ex-CEC SY Quraishi Criticizes Special Electoral Revision as 'Democracy Tinkering'
Former CEC SY Quraishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a sharp critique of the Special Electoral Revision, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi stated that the initiative is poorly executed, claiming it undermines democracy by deleting millions of voters from the rolls.

Speaking to ANI, Quraishi emphasized voting as a constitutional right, not a discretionary privilege bestowed by the Election Commission. He noted that Article 326 mandates voting rights for every Indian citizen, suggesting the Commission is making voting unnecessarily difficult.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Quraishi revealed that 27 lakh voters were disenfranchised during the Bengal polls, which affected outcomes and implied potential intent by authorities. Furthermore, opposition parties echoed these concerns, challenging the revision's integrity in states like Bihar and Bengal.

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