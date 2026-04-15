Delhi court directs Robert Vadra, other accused in Haryana land deal case to appear before it on May 16.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court directs Robert Vadra, other accused in Haryana land deal case to appear before it on May 16.
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