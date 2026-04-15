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Delhi court directs Robert Vadra, other accused in Haryana land deal case to appear before it on May 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:42 IST
Delhi court directs Robert Vadra, other accused in Haryana land deal case to appear before it on May 16.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi court directs Robert Vadra, other accused in Haryana land deal case to appear before it on May 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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