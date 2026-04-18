Public is suffering and sees through this govt's actions; it won't fall for govt's narrative: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on women's quota bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Public is suffering and sees through this govt's actions; it won't fall for govt's narrative: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on women's quota bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Priyanka
- Gandhi
- Vadra
- women's quota
- bill
- government
- narrative
- public
- criticism
- transparency
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