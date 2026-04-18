In so-called Women's Bill, delimitation was hidden; idea was to reduce TN's representation in 'Union of India:' Rahul at TN rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:34 IST
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In so-called Women's Bill, delimitation was hidden; idea was to reduce TN's representation in 'Union of India:' Rahul at TN rally.
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