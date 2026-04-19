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Odisha Representation: A Tug of War Between BJP and BJD

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan challenges Odisha's Naveen Patnaik for allegedly spreading falsehoods regarding the impact of the delimitation bill on the state's political representation. Pradhan claims the bill will increase Odisha's representation contrary to Patnaik's statement, urging for fact-based discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:02 IST
Odisha Representation: A Tug of War Between BJP and BJD
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized BJD chief Naveen Patnaik for allegedly disseminating misinformation regarding Odisha's political representation under the proposed delimitation bill.

Pradhan refuted claims made by Patnaik, asserting that if the bill passes, Odisha's representation in the Lok Sabha would rise from the current 21 to 32 seats, enhancing the state's influence at the national level.

The discourse underlines the ongoing political tension between parties, with Pradhan emphasizing the need for fact-based discussions, particularly on issues sensitive to state-level political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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