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Political Clash Over Odisha's Representation in Parliament: Fact or Fiction?

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Naveen Patnaik for allegedly spreading falsehoods regarding Odisha's political representation if the delimitation bill passes. Pradhan claims Odisha's representation will increase, contrary to Patnaik's assertion. The debate highlights conflicting perspectives on the bill's implications, amid broader discussions about women's representation in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:42 IST
Political Clash Over Odisha's Representation in Parliament: Fact or Fiction?
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday criticized BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about Odisha's potential reduction in political representation if the delimitation bill is passed. Pradhan's remarks come in response to Patnaik's claims that Odisha's political rights would suffer, prompting a heated political exchange.

According to Patnaik, the state's representation in Parliament could drop from 3.9% to 3.4% if the bill is enacted. However, Pradhan countered that the bill would actually increase Odisha's representation from 3.87% to 3.91%, expanding Lok Sabha members from 21 to 32, thereby enhancing the state's national influence.

The dispute is set against the backdrop of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill discussions, where broader issues like women's representation were also debated. Despite accusations of misinformation, the BJD remains firm in its stance against the delimitation bill being a condition for women's reservation, emphasizing its demand for adequate representation in an expanded Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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