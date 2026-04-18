Delimitation move by BJP was to weaken strength of southern states, small states, north eastern states, alleges Rahul at poll rally in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:36 IST
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- India
Delimitation move by BJP was to weaken strength of southern states, small states, north eastern states, alleges Rahul at poll rally in TN.
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