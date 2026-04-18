Mamata earmarked entire Bengal treasury for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, BJP will kick them out: Himanta Sarma at Kalimpong rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:25 IST
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Mamata earmarked entire Bengal treasury for Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, BJP will kick them out: Himanta Sarma at Kalimpong rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Mamata Banerjee
- Himanta Sarma
- Bangladeshi
- Muslim
- infiltrators
- Kalimpong
- Bengal
- resources
- rally
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