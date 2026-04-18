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BJP's downfall started from yesterday: Mamata Banerjee on NDA failing to pass Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:52 IST
BJP's downfall started from yesterday: Mamata Banerjee on NDA failing to pass Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029.
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  • India

BJP's downfall started from yesterday: Mamata Banerjee on NDA failing to pass Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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