BJP's downfall started from yesterday: Mamata Banerjee on NDA failing to pass Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:52 IST
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- India
BJP's downfall started from yesterday: Mamata Banerjee on NDA failing to pass Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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