We may not have got necessary 66% votes for bill, but I know I have blessings of our women and we are steadfast in our resolve: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:08 IST
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- India
We may not have got necessary 66% votes for bill, but I know I have blessings of our women and we are steadfast in our resolve: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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