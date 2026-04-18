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Prime Minister Modi's Summit: Strategic Steps for Security and Economy Amidst West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a crucial Cabinet Committee meeting at Parliament House, focusing on economic security and the ongoing West Asia conflict. Key discussions centered around energy, fertiliser availability, and the impact of the conflict on India's economy, with various strategic measures outlined for both immediate and future needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:22 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Summit: Strategic Steps for Security and Economy Amidst West Asia Conflict
Earlier visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a pivotal Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at Parliament House on Saturday, addressing pressing issues concerning national security and the economy in light of the intensifying West Asia conflict.

Following an earlier US-Israel military strike on Iranian soil, which sparked heightened tensions in the region, the meeting's agenda included ensuring sustained energy supplies, particularly LNG and LPG, and evaluating their availability as reported by Cabinet Secretary.

The comprehensive discussions assessed measures for the availability of crucial resources such as food, energy, and fertilizers, vital for agricultural seasons, ensuring that India's economy remains resilient despite the global impact of the conflict. The necessity for alternate fertilizer sources and electricity sufficiency was also deliberated to safeguard the nation's future security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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