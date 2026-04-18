Congress challenges PM to move bill in Parliament tomorrow to implement women's quota within existing set up of LS: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress challenges PM to move bill in Parliament tomorrow to implement women's quota within existing set up of LS: Jairam Ramesh.
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