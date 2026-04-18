Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL match in Hyderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:33 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in IPL match in Hyderabad.
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